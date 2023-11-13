Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $16,230.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $16,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,108.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.39. 35,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,162. The company has a market cap of $546.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.64.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
