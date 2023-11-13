Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $16,230.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $16,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,108.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.39. 35,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,162. The company has a market cap of $546.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

