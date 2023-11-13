Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

