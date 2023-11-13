EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
EEIQ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.63.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EpicQuest Education Group International
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.