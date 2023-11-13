EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance

EEIQ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college.

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.