Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Increases Dividend to $4.26 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 4.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 165.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equinix to earn $30.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $17.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $767.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $754.79. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a 52 week low of $632.45 and a 52 week high of $821.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Quarry LP boosted its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 148.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

