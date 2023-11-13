Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 13,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 217.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

