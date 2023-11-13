Ethereum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.50 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $247.72 billion and approximately $13.50 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,059.90 or 0.05627710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,257,711 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

