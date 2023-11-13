Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Euroseas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.