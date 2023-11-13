Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Up 117.4% in October

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the October 15th total of 818,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. 681,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

