FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 349,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $86,735,000 after acquiring an additional 162,089 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 145.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in FedEx by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.60. 344,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,781. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.68. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

