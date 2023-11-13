FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

FG Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

