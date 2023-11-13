FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
FG Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %
FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FG Financial Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.