Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,216 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Restaurant Brands International worth $213,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 321,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

