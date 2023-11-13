Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.14 Billion Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,143,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNH traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $543.49. The company had a trading volume of 599,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $502.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

