Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 178,799 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,242,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 178,799 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $424,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

