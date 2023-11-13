Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $173,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,623,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,036,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 547.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 85,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $451.46. 45,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

