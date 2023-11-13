Fiera Capital Corp Sells 395,494 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395,494 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.29% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,516,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.80. 5,646,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

