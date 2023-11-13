Fiera Capital Corp Sells 418,370 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,370 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $778,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

