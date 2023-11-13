Fiera Capital Corp Sells 68,928 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,928 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Linde worth $325,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Linde stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.40. 558,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,203. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.