Fiera Capital Corp Sells 92,188 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,188 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $736,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 214.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $510.83. The company had a trading volume of 67,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,675. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $511.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.75.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.