First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 129.5% in October

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 115,810 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,289,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 876,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 82,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $384.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.4611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

