First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the October 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,847,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 130.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

GRID traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

