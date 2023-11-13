First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the October 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $6.99.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
