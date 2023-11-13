First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,635 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $32,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. 405,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,732. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

