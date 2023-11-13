First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 93,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 47,082 shares.The stock last traded at $82.34 and had previously closed at $82.41.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.