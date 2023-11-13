FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after buying an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,450,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,928,000 after buying an additional 293,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.11. 799,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

