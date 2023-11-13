Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSLL opened at $14.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

