Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FOSLL opened at $14.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $19.79.
