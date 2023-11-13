Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.72

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 23282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $918.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 58,908 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.