Frax (FRAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.26 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $671.92 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

