FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.99. 20,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.40.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

