GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 3.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $12.07. 1,996,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,018,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GME. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GameStop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

