Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $40,056.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.50. 494,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $416.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

