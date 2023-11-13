Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) SVP William James Wartinbee III Sells 416 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.67. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $416.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
