Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) SVP William James Wartinbee III Sells 416 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.67. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $416.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.