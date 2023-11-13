GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

Several brokerages have commented on GDI. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$36.86. 8,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,213. The firm has a market cap of C$540.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$35.40 and a 1-year high of C$50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

