Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$207.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 3.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GXE. ATB Capital cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

