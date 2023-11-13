Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $235.89 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00004301 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $235.89 million and approximately $89,834.35 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,561.96 or 1.00002411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.56691763 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45,069.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

