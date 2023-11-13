Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Investment analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.38% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.63. 16,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,488. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Genasys has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.23.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 50,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 457,883 shares in the company, valued at $915,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,499,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Hoe Osgood III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 457,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genasys by 15,270.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

