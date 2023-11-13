George P. Sakellaris Purchases 20,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMRC stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $22.52. 613,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 175,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

