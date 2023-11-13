GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €30.48 ($32.77) and last traded at €30.36 ($32.65). 54,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.10 ($31.29).

GFT Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $799.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.44.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC, and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Further Reading

