Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Plans $0.56 — Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Sunday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5597 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of GLADZ stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $25.15.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
