Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LANDO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. 13,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,177. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Land Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.