Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDOGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LANDO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. 13,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,177. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

