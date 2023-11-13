Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,600 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 2,829,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.3 days.

Glencore Price Performance

GLCNF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,073. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Glencore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 58.52%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

