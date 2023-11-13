Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $290.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.46), with a volume of 68494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Friday.

Get Global Ports alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Global Ports

Global Ports Price Performance

About Global Ports

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76. The company has a market cap of £190.51 million, a PE ratio of -848.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.81.

(Get Free Report)

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.