Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.23

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 799316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

