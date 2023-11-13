GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,523.0 days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at C$41.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.43. GMO Payment Gateway has a fifty-two week low of C$41.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.96.
About GMO Payment Gateway
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GMO Payment Gateway
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.