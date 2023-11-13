GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,523.0 days.

OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at C$41.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.43. GMO Payment Gateway has a fifty-two week low of C$41.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.96.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

