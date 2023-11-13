GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Trading 2.9% Higher

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.44 and last traded at $59.73. 74 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $642.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

