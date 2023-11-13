Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Up 4.9%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 56,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 43,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

