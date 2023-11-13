Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gratomic Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:CBULF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

