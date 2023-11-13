Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gratomic Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:CBULF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
