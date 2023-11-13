Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.58

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Great Eagle Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.
About Great Eagle
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
