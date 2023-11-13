Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 299,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GWAV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 20,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:GWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 151.39% and a negative net margin of 69.23%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

