Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.92. 220,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,594. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

About Grupo Supervielle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 3,396.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

