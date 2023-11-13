Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Shares Up 6.3%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 104,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,467% from the average daily volume of 6,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 6.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.